Rams' Roger McCreary: Dealt to Rams
The Rams acquired McCreary and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Titans on Monday in exchange for 2026 a fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The fourth-year pro from Auburn made eight appearances (three starts) for the Titans in 2025 prior to being traded, recording 33 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended, with one interception. McCreary is expected to help fortify a Rams secondary that's been solid through eight weeks, allowing just 208.3 passing yards per game. Once fully integrated into the defense, he's projected to start at slot corner, moving Quentin Lake into a reserve role.
