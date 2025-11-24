McCreary is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Bucs due to a hip injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McCreary was acquired from the Titans just ahead of the trade deadline last month and was seeing his first action on defense against Tampa Bay due to the elbow injury sustained by Quentin Lake last Sunday. Josh Wallace and Jaylen McCollough will be asked to cover more snaps on defense in the secondary.