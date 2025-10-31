After being traded from the Titans to the Rams on Tuesday, McCreary is available for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

McCreary was an integral portion of Tennessee's secondary prior to being traded Tuesday, logging 33 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, over eight appearances. Now that he's in line to make his Rams debut in Week 9, he's expected to operate as one of the team's top slot cornerbacks.