Rams' Romello Brooker: Finds new team

Brooker officially signed a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Brooker signs from the University of Houston, after he hauled in 33 passes for 409 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He will face an uphill battle to make the roster, as he was one of three tight ends to sign with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Our Latest Stories