Rivers rushed 13 times for 52 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 21-20 win over the 49ers.

Breakout tailback Kyren Williams was rested along with several other key starters for Sunday's inconsequential contest, which afforded Rivers a chance to make a rare start. The stout RB averaged 4.0 yards on his 13 carries, but he finished as his club's second-leading rusher behind quarterback Carson Wentz's 17-56-1 line. Rivers nearly doubled his season rushing total from his previous eight appearances, highlighting just how small his role is when Williams is active -- which should be the case for next Sunday's playoff matchup against the Lions.