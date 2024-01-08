Rivers rushed 13 times for 52 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 21-20 win over the 49ers.

Breakout tailback Kyren Williams was rested along with several other key starters for Sunday's inconsequential contest, which afforded Rivers a chance to make a rare start for the Rams in Week 18. The stout RB averaged four yards on his 13 carries, but he finished as his club's second-leading rusher behind quarterback Carson Wentz's 17/56/1 line. Rivers nearly doubled his season rushing total from his previous eight appearances this year in Sunday's start. This highlights jut how small his role Rivers' role becomes when Williams is active, which the latter will be next Sunday's playoff matchup against the Lions.