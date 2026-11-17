Rivers rushed 15 times for 81 yards in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cardinals.

Amazingly, all 15 of Rivers' carries came on the Rams' final drive of the game, where they ran 17 plays to kill the final 12 minutes and 15 seconds of the clock. Rivers rushed 15 straight times before Matthew Stafford performed a pair of kneel-downs to end the game. It will be interesting to see if Rivers' efficiency was enough to earn him more carries before garbage time moving forward, especially after Kyren Williams looked stuck in the mud against Arizona, rushing 12 times for just 23 yards. For now, Rivers is simply a name to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks, with the Rams wanting to lean on the run due to all of their high-profile pass-catching injuries.