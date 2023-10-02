Rivers rushed nine times for 47 yards and caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win versus the Colts.

One week removed from fellow backfield mate Kyren Williams playing 100% of the snaps against the Bengals, a more traditional split of the rushing work -- 73% of snaps on offense for Williams, 27% for Rivers -- was seemingly a boon for both players. Williams enjoyed his first 100-yard rushing game as a pro, while Rivers set career highs in rushing yardage and rushing attempts, and tied his highest snap count in a game. Rivers has shown flashes of brilliance when given opportunities, and he should remain as the primary backup to Williams over Royce Freeman and Zach Evans and could be a valuable handcuff for fantasy managers.