Rivers (ribs) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Rivers suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2024, though he only rushed 22 times for 99 yards in that span. The former UDFA is competing for a reserve role in the Rams' backfield behind starter Kyren Williams, and he'll work to get back on the field in time to face the Chargers in preseason action on Saturday, Aug. 16.