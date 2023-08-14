Rivers rushed six times for 31 yards and returned two kicks for 31 yards during Saturday's 31-17 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Competing to be the third running back on the Rams' roster alongside Zach Evans and Royce Freeman, Rivers started the game and ripped off a game-high 15-yard rush that was part of a lengthy second-quarter touchdown drive. While Rivers didn't get involved in the passing game, his kick return abilities were also on display, a skill that combined with his familiarity with the offense might give him the edge as a backup to starters Cam Akers and Kyren Williams.