Rivers rushed six times for 32 yards in the Rams' 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Rivers was the first Rams running back to log a touch and generated consistent gains on his six carries. The undrafted free agent from Fresno State has potentially done enough to secure a roster spot after amassing 105 rushing yards on 21 carries through three preseason games, as he's certainly outperformed rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans and veteran Royce Freeman.