Rivers is expected to be sidelined four-to-five weeks with a sprained PCL in his knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A trip to injured reserve could be in Rivers' near future. The Rams' RB2, Rivers has rushed 13 times for 57 scoreless yards this season and has caught all four of his targets for 18 yards. With Rivers and Kyren Williams (ankle) banged up, rookie Zach Evans and veteran Royce Freeman could handle backfield duties in Week 7 against the Steelers.