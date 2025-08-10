Rams' Ronnie Rivers: Expected to miss time
By RotoWire Staff
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Rivers (ribs) will be out for "a little bit of time," Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.
Rivers is nursing a ribs injury sustained during Los Angeles' preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday. Any significant time missed could negatively impact his chances of securing a depth backfield role behind starting running back Kyren Williams. His next chance to play this preseason will come Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Chargers.