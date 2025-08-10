Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Rivers (ribs) will be out for "a little bit of time," Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Rivers is nursing a ribs injury sustained during Los Angeles' preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday. Any significant time missed could negatively impact his chances of securing a depth backfield role behind starting running back Kyren Williams. His next chance to play this preseason will come Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Chargers.