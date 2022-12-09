Rivers (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
The 23-year-old rookie was signed from the practice squad ahead of the Rams' Week 13 loss to Kansas City, slotting in as the third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Kyren Williams. However, Rivers exclusively played on special teams over the last two games, and he's now set to be replaced by Malcolm Brown, who was elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's game. Rivers' next opportunity to suit up will come against the Packers on Monday, Dec. 19.