Rivers rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries while bringing in four of five targets for 34 receiving yards in Sunday's 30-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The Rams rested starter Kyren Williams for a Week 18 contest that had marginal playoff implications for Los Angeles. Actual spot-starter Blake Corum (forearm) recorded just three touches before exiting the contest and opening the door for Rivers to garner 16 touches in the narrow loss. With the former already being ruled out for the entire playoff schedule, Rivers is lined up to serve as Williams' primary backup in next Monday's home playoff matchup against Minnesota.