Rivers had eight carries for 21 yards and secured all four of his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Rivers, fresh off a practice squad promotion Saturday, handled more carries than Malcolm Brown or Darrell Henderson, who had been limited in practice due to an illness, while Cam Akers (personal) was again inactive. Though the undrafted rookie out of Fresno State wasn't efficient in the second appearance of his NFL career, he's worth a speculative add in most fantasy formats due to the unsettled nature of Los Angeles' backfield. Rivers is set to shift back to the practice squad Monday, and he is now eligible for just one more elevation before the Rams would have to sign him to the 53-man roster to play.