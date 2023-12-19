Rivers (knee) was a full participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After he was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Rivers was able to handle every rep presented to him, perhaps a good sign that he'll rejoin the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Saints. Even if he does, though, Kyren Williams has been dominating the Rams backfield this season, when healthy, and Royce Freeman also gets his fair share of touches on a weekly basis. As for Rivers, his season tallies include 13 carries for 57 yards and four catches (on four targets) for 18 yards in six appearances.