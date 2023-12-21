Rivers (knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Saints, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Since the team designated him for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Rivers managed back-to-back full walkthroughs to cap Week 16 prep. If he's activated by 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, he'll resume a reserve role out of L.A.'s backfield against New Orleans along with Royce Freeman behind starter Kyren Williams. In six appearances this season, Rivers averaged 4.4 yards on his 13 carries and gathered in all four targets for 18 yards.