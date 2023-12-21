Rivers (knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Saints, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

After the Rams designated him for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Rivers turned in two consecutive full walkthroughs to conclude Week 16 prep. If he's activated from IR by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, Rivers would be available to fill a reserve role out of the Los Angeles backfield against New Orleans along with Royce Freeman behind starter Kyren Williams. In six appearances this season, Rivers averaged 4.4 yards on his 13 carries and gathered in all four targets for 18 yards.