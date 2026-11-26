Rivers returned four kickoffs for 102 yards and did not log a snap on offense in Wednesday's 26-13 victory over the Packers.

The Rams stuffed the ball down the throat of Green Bay's defense, especially late, and ended up with a combined 241 yards on 47 rushes. However, Rivers didn't get a single one of those totes or even a snap on offense. The veteran running back logged season highs with 15 carries and 81 yards against Arizona in Week 10, but all of that work came in garbage time. It appears Rivers isn't going to be a factor outside of his return duties while both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are healthy.