Rivers caught his only target for four yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

With Cam Akers (coach's decision) a surprise inactive, Rivers was elevated to the primary backup role behind starter Kyren Williams. That role turned out to be basically non-existent, as Williams was used as a true three-down back for all but one of the Rams' drives. Rivers will likely serve as the primary backup to Williams again in a Week 3 tilt against the Bengals barring any sudden changes with the team's situation with Akers.