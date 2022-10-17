Rivers caught his lone target for 14 yards and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 24-10 win versus the Panthers.

Rivers was called on to provide depth for Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown with Cam Akers (personal) out, and while he only saw the field for three snaps on offense in his NFL debut, he was able to net a rush (for no gain) and a reception out of them. The catch in particular was a big boon for the Rams, as the rookie was able to break off a 14-yard gain in the red zone before Matt Gay tapped in a 21-yard field goal to tie the game. The Rams may use the bye week to address the running back position with outside help, but if they choose to hold pat, Rivers may see more work as a depth piece in future weeks.