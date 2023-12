The Rams designated Rivers (knee) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

Prior to spraining his PCL in Week 6, Rivers showed some flashes in the first six games of the campaign. averaging 4.4 yards on his 13 carries and also hauling in all four targets for 18 yards. The Rams play the Saints on Thursday, so he doesn't have much time to put himself in a position to return to action this week. Having said that, Tuesday's practice report will reveal how much work Rivers was able to handle.