Rivers was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
Perhaps more crucially rookie running back Kyren Williams (ankle) was not activated off injured reserve meaning Rivers and Darrell Henderson are expected to operate as the top options out of the backfield come Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay didn't rule out the possibility of Cam Akers making his return after a two-game absence due to personal reasons, but even were Akers to be active, it seems entirely possible the combo of Rivers and Henderson will continue to operate at the top of the depth chart given the former's public spats with the team. Rivers carried the ball eight times for 21 yards and operated as the top pass catcher (4-15) in last week's loss to the 49ers.