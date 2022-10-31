Rivers reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
With Cam Akers (personal) out and Darrell Henderson dealing with an illness, Rivers was elevated to the active roster and played a sizable role against the 49ers. Rivers was barley outsnapped by Henderson 24-21, but the former led the team in rushing attempts (eight) and rushing yards (21) while securing all four of his targets for 15 yards. Given the Rams opted to use the undrafted rookie out of Fresno State ahead of Malcolm Brown in Week 8, it seems likely that Rivers will get another elevation in Week 9, regardless of Henderson and Akers' statuses.