Rivers rushed once for one yard during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Rivers saw just nine snaps on offense, a far cry from the 47 that Williams was a part of. While a more traditional split on snaps looked like it could be forming after Rivers handled nine rushing attempts against the Colts in Week 4, it appears that last week was more of an aberration than a sign of things to come. As long as Williams stays healthy, Rivers won't have much value from a fantasy perspective.