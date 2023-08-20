Rivers rushed nine times for 42 yards in the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday night. He also returned one kickoff for 18 yards.

The undrafted second-year pro was the first Rams running back to log a touch and ended up pacing the team in carries and rushing yards. Rivers outpaced rookie Zach Evans by just one rush attempt, but he was seven ahead of veteran Royce Freeman, who could be his primary competition for a roster spot heading into next Saturday night's preseason finale against the Broncos.