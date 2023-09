The Rams have promoted Freeman to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Freeman landed on Los Angeles' practice squad after failing to make it through final roster cuts. The Rams are opting to load up on rushing options, as the veteran back will be the No. 5 on the depth chart. He is more likely to make an impact on special teams if he indeed sees the field.