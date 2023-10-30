Freeman rushed the ball nine times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Freeman was out-touched 15-9 by Darrell Henderson, with the gap in workload coming primarily due to the duo's work in the passing game. On the ground, Freeman was fairly efficient as he gained at least six yards on five of his carries. He also found the end zone just before halftime on a one-yard plunge. With Zach Evans (coach's decision) inactive and Myles Gaskin limited to special teams work, Freeman should see a decent role so long as Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) are sidelined.