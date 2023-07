Freeman signed a contract with the Rams on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Freeman's addition to the Los Angeles roster comes one day after Sony Michel's retirement. The former struggled the last two seasons in Houston, playing just 11 games between 2021 and 2022 and earning 76 carries for 209 yards, at just 2.75 yards per carry and no touchdowns. He'll now work to earn a depth role in the Rams' backfield.