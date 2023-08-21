Freeman rushed twice for six yards and caught both of his targets for three yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders.

Freeman saw the least playing time of the trio of running backs used by the Rams Saturday, and also made the least contributions. Ronnie Rivers (9-42-0) and Zach Evans (8-20-0 and a seven-yard reception) both saw ample touches during their time on the field, and Rivers looked particularly efficient for the second straight preseason game. With Cam Akers and Kyren Williams locks to make the roster and Rivers grinding his way into a spot of his own, it may come down to Freeman and the rookie Evans for a roster spot that is conditioned on the Rams choosing to keep four running backs on the team.