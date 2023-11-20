Freeman rushed 17 times for 73 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 17-16 win over Seattle.

Freeman handled the bulk of early-down work for the Rams while Darrell Henderson worked out of passing formations Sunday. The latter did vulture a one-yard touchdown away from Freeman, which could have boosted the replacement starter's fantasy results from good to great. Freeman is averaging 53.8 rushing yards (no receptions) in four games replacing injured starter Kyren Williams (ankle). The Rams expect to welcome Williams back in Week 12 against the Cardinals, which figures to push Freeman back down the depth chart.