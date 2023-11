Freeman rushed 12 times for 32 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Freeman was also unsuccessfully targeted once. The tailback led Los Angeles in rushes and yards on the ground, but his production was still underwhelming. Nonetheless, with teammates Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) on IR, Freeman and Darrell Henderson figure to remain the Rams' top runners when they return from their bye week.