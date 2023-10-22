Freeman is the Rams' likely starting running back for Sunday's game against the Steelers, and he and Darrell Henderson are expected to take on "the majority of the workload" out of the backfield, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Both Freeman and Henderson are set to go from the practice squad to the top two positions on the depth chart in less than a week, as the former was signed to the 53-man roster Tuesday while the latter was elevated Saturday. The two backs received the promotions after the Rams' top two options, Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) both recently landed on injured reserve, keeping them out for at least the next four games. Schefter suggests that though Freeman is projected to be the Rams' likely starter, how he and Henderson are deployed could be determined by how the Steelers line up, as well as how both players fare in their initial opportunities. The Rams are also expected to keep rookie Zach Evans active as a third option, but the uncertainty of how the workload may break down among the position group makes Freeman a risky streaming option for Week 7. However, with both Williams and Rivers sidelined for multiple games, Freeman could at least make for an intriguing speculative stash if he's able to outperform Henderson against the Steelers and establish himself as the Rams' No. 1 option heading into the team's subsequent contests.