Freeman rushed four times for 14 yards, brought in two of three targets for seven yards and returned one kickoff for 15 yards in the Rams' 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The veteran was the second running back to log a touch behind Ronnie Rivers and enjoyed a versatile role. Freeman wraps up the exhibition slate with a modest 46 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, adding four receptions for 10 yards. He may have arguably outperformed rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans yet didn't do as much as Rivers, but Freeman's ability to play special teams could be his ticket to a potential No. 4 running back role.