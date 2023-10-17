The Rams signed Freeman off their practice squad Tuesday.

Freeman will get a permanent spot on the Rams' 53-man roster after the team had previously elevated him from its practice squad in Weeks 2 through 4. Though he saw all 37 of his snaps on special teams in his three appearances on the season, Freeman could have a role out of the backfield Sunday against the Steelers with both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) looking unlikely to be available this weekend. The Rams still have rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans on hand as an option to lead the ground attack, but Freeman could rotate in and potentially factor in on passing downs. Los Angeles also signed Darrell Henderson to its practice squad Tuesday and could elevate him to the roster this week to bolster the backfield.