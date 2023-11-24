Freeman will serve as the Rams' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Cardinals with Los Angeles set to activate Kyren Williams (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of the Week 12 contest, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams took over as the Rams' lead back Week 2, carrying 82 times for 404 yards (4.9 average) and four touchdowns to go with 13 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets across five games as the team's starter before he landed on IR on Oct. 21. The Rams have since leaned on a combination of Freeman and Darrell Henderson out of the backfield, but the latter was waived Tuesday after the former ended up taking on most of the snaps and touches in the Week 11 come-from-behind win over Seattle. According to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, head coach Sean McVay said he plans to take some snaps off Williams' plate in his looming return to action after Williams was on the field for north of 80 percent of the Rams' offensive plays in four of his five starts, but Freeman could still struggle to get enough change-of-pace work to retain fantasy utility even in deeper leagues. Freeman isn't helped by the fact that Williams represents a more trusted option on passing downs, as Freeman has drawn just one target across his 113 offensive snaps with the Rams this season.