Freeman rushed seven times for 26 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target during the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

The veteran recorded a three-yard scoring rush late in the third quarter, with Freeman the third running back into the contest for the Rams after Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans. The 27-year-old may need Los Angeles to keep four running backs in order to stick on the roster, so he'll have to continue making an impact during next Saturday night's preseason home matchup versus the Raiders in order to keep his chances strong.