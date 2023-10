Freeman carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Freeman played behind Darrell Henderson, but the duo were the only two backs to see touches in the Rams' new-look backfield. He picked up double-digit yards on two of his carries and also added an additional pair of nine-yard gains. Even in a complementary role, Freeman should have some fantasy relevance for at least the next three games while Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) are sidelined.