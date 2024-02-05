Yeast recorded 61 tackles (37 solo) and five passes defended during the 2023 regular season over 17 games played.

Yeast was relegated mostly to special teams in 2022, but had a strong training camp and earned a role as a starting safety to begin 2023. Despite beginning the year as a starter, Yeast reverted to a backup behind Jordan Fuller and Quentin Lake after the bye week, failing to eclipse a 45 percent snap share in all but two games the rest of the way. Fuller is an unrestricted free agent after the season, so Yeast, who still has two years left on his rookie deal, may get another chance to earn a role as a starter if Fuller doesn't return.