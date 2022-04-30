The Rams selected Yeast in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

Yeast began his college career at cornerback for Louisville in 2017 before moving to safety in 2019. He's the definition of a tweener at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, and he's probably not fast enough to play at outside cornerback after running a 4.56 40-yard dash. Still, he retains impressive instincts in coverage, as he posted 48 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions over 13 games as a senior at Kansas State, meaning he play in the slot at the NFL level.