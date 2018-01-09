Ficken connected on both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

Ficken suited up for three games with the Rams and connected on four of five field-goal opportunities and five of six extra-point attempts. Greg Zuerlein was having a historic season before being placed on injured reserve with a back injury following Week 15, and with his contract running through the 2019 campaign, Ficken is unlikely to return to the Rams to start the 2018 season if Zuerlein is healthy.