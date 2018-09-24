Ficken connected on five extra-point kicks but failed to hit a 46-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

While Ficken is definitely positioned to succeed and provide fleeting fantasy value while Greg Zuerlein (groin) is out of action, the interim kicker will need to convert his opportunities. Head coach Sean McVay is aggressive, so unless Ficken earns his coach's trust, the Rams could opt to push the offensive envelope more often instead of attempting long kicks.