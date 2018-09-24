Rams' Sam Ficken: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Ficken connected on five extra-point kicks but failed to hit a 46-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.
While Ficken is definitely positioned to succeed and provide fleeting fantasy value while Greg Zuerlein (groin) is out of action, the interim kicker will need to convert his opportunities. Head coach Sean McVay is aggressive, so unless Ficken earns his coach's trust, the Rams could opt to push the offensive envelope more often instead of attempting long kicks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3