Ficken connected on one of his two field-goal attempts and five extra-point kicks during Thursday's 38-31 win over Minnesota. His missed field goal was from just 28 yards.

The 25-year-old kicker has only converted one of his three field-goal attempts the past two games. While Greg Zuerlein's (going) timeline is still up in the air, Ficken is probably on thin ice, if he even holds onto the job for next week's game against the Seahawks.