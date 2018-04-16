Rams' Sam Ficken: Re-signs with Rams
Ficken signed his exclusive rights tender from the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
When Greg Zuerlein was lost in December due to a back injury, Ficken beat out a number of established options to become the Rams' place kicker for the final two regular-season games and postseason. During his three-game run in LA, Ficken connected on four of five field-goal attempts and five of six extra-point tries, averaging 5.7 points per game. Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Zuerlein is progressing through his recovery from back surgery, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Nevertheless, Ficken will stick with the organization as insurance in the even Zuerlein deviates from the plan.
