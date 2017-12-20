The Rams have signed Ficken, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

The move comes after the Rams placed Greg Zuerlein (back) on IR, with Ficken immediately finding himself on the fantasy radar, given that Zuerlein led all NFL kickers with 158 points in 14 games prior to Wednesday's surprising development. Of course, Zuerlein's huge campaign was only partially a product of the Rams' efficient offense, as his proficiency on long field goals -- 18 of 19 from 40-plus yards -- helped him compile some points that many kickers would've left behind.