Rams' Sam Ficken: Rocky start to career
Ficken missed a 36-yard field goal as well as one of his four extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Titans.
Ficken's first career game didn't go as planned, as he managed just three points while misfiring on two occasions. While the Rams' high-powered offense figures to provide ample scoring opportunities, if Ficken can't get it together soon, they could deem him too risky to carry into the postseason.
