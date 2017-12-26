Ficken missed a 36-yard field goal as well as one of his four extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Titans.

Ficken's first career game didn't go as planned, as he managed just three points while misfiring on two occasions. While the Rams' high-powered offense figures to provide ample scoring opportunities, if Ficken can't get it together soon, they could deem him too risky to carry into the postseason.