Ficken signed with the Rams on Monday, Clarence Dennis of the Rams' official site reports.

Ficken will fill in while regular starter Greg Zuerlein tends to a groin injury. The 25-year-old filled in for Zuerlein after the latter suffered a season-ending back injury late last season, hitting four-of-five attempts in three games. With Zuerlein expected to be out a few weeks, Ficken finds himself in an ideal scenario as the kicker for one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.