Ficken converted field goals of 35 and 32 yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason win over Oakland.

Ficken did all of the Rams' kickin' in the second half, which included two punts for a total of 68 yards. With Greg Zuerlein over the back injury that sidelined him last year and Johnny Hekker locked into the starting punter role, there likely won't be a roster spot for Ficken in Los Angeles once the games start to count. Zuerlein converted two of his three field-goal tries in the first half.

