Rams' Sam Shields: Signs with Rams

Shields signed with the Rams on Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Shields has usually been very effective when on the field over the course of his career, collecting 18 interceptions over his six active seasons, but has trouble staying healthy. He suffered the fourth career known concussion of his career in the first game of the 2016 season and has not played since. As is the case, this move is a risky one for Los Angeles, with another concussion possibly ending Shields' career, but with the defensive backfield already solidified with new acquisitions Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, the Rams found the risk was worth taking.